Govt Media Claims Grace Mugabe Biker Is Not Dead

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe’s motorcycle outrider is not dead, the government media claims.

The man as claimed “suffered a fractured arm after crashing into an Isuzu pick-up truck along Airport Road while escorting the First Family from Harare International Airport yesterday morning,” the state media says.

This follows earlier reports that the man died.

The incident is one of many in recent years and at least two bikers have died in the last 5 years after being left abandoned. Was Grace Mugabe’s Leg Sticking Outside The Car for It To Get Bruised?