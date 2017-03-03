Govt Of Spain Appoints Minister Of Sex to Help Make Babies

The Spanish government has appointed a ‘minister of sex.’

Spanish politicians are worried about the country’s falling birth rate and have appointed a ‘Sex Tsar’ to encourage people to get more action. But Spain isn’t the first country to try and correct a population decline.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy has appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s sex tsar to get Spaniards to produce more babies.

The country is faced with a population crisis, with fewer births than deaths recorded for the first time last year.

Experts say long working hours and a culture of eating late at night and going to bed after midnight are partly to blame for the nation’s sex famine.

Rafael Puyol, of the IE Business School in Madrid, said: “They do not help with making a family. Then when a child arrives it is even worse.”