Govt To Kick Out 300 Families

2

The Zimbabwean government is preparing to remove 300 families from the shores of Lake Mutirikwi.

This was revealed by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister (Cropping), Davis Marapira.

Marapira said Government will evict 300 families living on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi.

The explanation is that the state wants to restore a buffer zone around Masvingo City’s sole water supply that is threatened with siltation.

Marapira made the announcement saying, “Lake Mutirikwi is under serious threat from these illegal settlers, who allocated themselves plots on the shores of the dam The area currently occupied by the illegal settlers is supposed to be a buffer zone that is devoid of human settlements to avert the threat of siltation.

“We are going to move in and restore sanity for the sake of our dam, which is of great strategic economic importance to Masvingo city and the province at large.”-state media

