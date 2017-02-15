Govt Unfreezes Doctors Job Hiring | BREAKING NEWS

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare says it has unfrozen doctors posts.

Doctors had gone on strike, citing the government’s hiring freeze as one of the main complaints.

The government says the doctors’ strike which started today was limited to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, and has since urged doctors to return to work saying that there were now 250 posts which are available.

Robert Mugabe’s administration says all doctors who finish their internship will now be able to get a job.

Below was their Press Statement:

Update on the Partial withdrawal of services by some public hospital doctors

Harare, 15 February 2017

We note that there has been partial withdrawal of services by some Junior Resident Medical Offices (JRMOs) and Senior Resident Medical Officers (SRMOs) only at Parirentatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital following indication by the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association that they would, among other things, withdrawal services (sic) until issues they had put on the table are resolved.

Treasury has granted concurrence to 250 posts for GMOs HMOs hence posts are available for all doctors who successfully complete their internship. The Ministry is urging all doctors to report for duty for the patients’ sake in these difficult times.

Ministry of Health and Child Care

Public Relations Department