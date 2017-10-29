Govt: We’ll Continue Selling Your Donated Blood

By A Correspondent| Government has announced saying it will continue selling donated blood for which prices have been between US$100 and US$120.

In an announcement made, the Ministry Of Health said the price per pint is set to decrease to US$80 after Government ‘subsided the prices to cushion patients’.

In South Africa blood transfusion is a free service for all due to facilitation by the neighbouring government.

Parirenyatwa claimed the government of Zimbabwe still wishes to make the cost of blood to become free. He announced saying, “we, therefore expect to see a reduction in the price of blood to US$80 by 1st of November 2017 without fail.

“As Government, we are concerned by news that some patients, out of desperation, likely caused by the high price of blood, are importing blood and blood products from neighbouring Zambia.

“This is against the law. We discourage such practices as the safety of the imported blood cannot be guaranteed. We do not know from whom the blood has been collected, whether the requisite tests, including screening for such micro-organisms as HIV, syphilis has been done in a certified laboratory by a registered and recognised institution in that country.”

In South Africa, a unit costs R2 000 (roughly US$270), but the government there covers the entire sum on behalf of patients. A pint goes for US$50 to US$85 in Zambia and Malawi, the state media reports.

In June 2016, the NBSZ reduced the price of blood from US$135 (public sector) and US$161 (private sector) to US$120 and US$140 respectively. The prices were further reduced to US$100 and US$120 in September of that year.