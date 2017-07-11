Grace Abusing Wifely Sexual Pleasure With Mugabe – PDP

FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s party has launched a withering attack at President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace who has moved to seize Mazowe Dam for her own personal use.

Grace went on to bar villagers from using the dam. Some of the villagers were depending on the old facility for a living.

The controversial Zanu PF women’s league boss has also reportedly deployed soldiers to keep villagers away from it.

In a statement, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume described the First Lady as hailing from “hell”, adding that she was abusing her “conjugal” links to the most powerful man on the land.

“Grace Mugabe’s decision to cease the Mazowe Dam is madness of the highest order; Zimbabweans must draw a line in the sand. Grace Must Fall, this is urgent business,” Mafume said.

“When an individual is allowed to cease state owned property because of their conjugal link to the highest office, the nation state automatically turns not only to a banana republic but into utter chaos.”

Grace is already under fire for a slew of misdemeanours among them her decision to splash over a million dollars in purchasing a diamond ring and her decision to violently drive out hundreds of families at a Mazowe farm to expand her business empire.

But among those least amused by the controversial First Lady is Biti’s party.

“We find this despicable; the rate at which Grace is violating the people’s rights has ceased being a pattern but a habit that has a danger of being accepted as the new normal,” Mafume said.

“This insatiable appetite of the first family from hell is flummoxing, they own a dozen farms against the dictates of the law which provides against multiple farm ownerships.

“The fact that the law is being violated right inside the President’s bedroom is an indictment on Mugabe whose biggest obligation is to uphold the constitution.

“Failure to rein his wife on such critical issues is enough evidence of a failure to discharge the duties expected of him by the supreme law of the land.”

Mafume continued: “It is our contention that the conduct by the first lady from hell if unchallenged endangers not only the individuals in Mazowe or Zvimba but to everyone else who is a citizen of this country.

“The family’s lack of care is the only reason why they spend millions on a birthday party eating 93 kilograms of cake in the middle of starving villagers.”- VOP