Grace And Mnangagwa Clash In Gweru

Two Zanu PF factions are reportedly jostling to field candidates for the post of Gweru mayor, which recently fell vacant following the sacking of MDC-T’s Hamutendi Kombayi on allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of funds.

Well-placed sources said Ward 5 councillor, Simon Chapukira reportedly aligned to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s camp has shown his interest to contest the post, which is also being eyed by Tiripayi Chipondeni, who is viewed to be loyal to the G40 faction.

The G40 camp is allegedly loyal to First Lady Grace Mugabe and reportedly has, among its ranks, the likes of Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Both camps have, however, repeatedly denied the existence of factions.

The elections, which will also see a deputy mayor and committee chairpersons chosen, were postponed to tomorrow.

“There is jostling within Zanu PF as two camps, team Lacoste and G40, want their preferred candidates to land the top post,” a source in the ruling party said on condition of anonymity.

“The Mnangagwa faction wants Chapukira, while G40’s preferred candidate is Chipondeni.”

The source, however, said there were efforts to unite the two Zanu PF councillors and field one candidate before Thursday’s elections.

Chipondeni, however, said he was not interested in contesting the election.

“These are just words coming from people, given our number (as Zanu PF councillors) that we are few, I can’t be interested,” Chipondeni said.

Chapukira could not be reached for comment.

MDC-T councillor and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions central region, regional officer, Charles Chikozho is the preferred opposition party candidate. – Newsday