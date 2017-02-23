Grace Ditches Mahoka

First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly sanctioned the removal of two of her women’s league allies from their senior positions after allegations of abuse of funds.

Grace allegedly gave the nod to a resolution by the women’s league to fire her deputy, Eunice Sandi Moyo, and finance secretary, Sarah Mahoka, after allegations against the Hurungwe East legislator during two meetings held at the First Family’s farm in Mazowe early this week.

Zanu PF’s Goromonzi West MP, Beatrice Nyamupinga, reportedly moved a motion that led to the drastic resolution.

“Nyamupinga moved a motion to have Sandi Moyo and Mahoka removed from their positions for alleged abuse of party funds,” a women’s league source said yesterday.

“It could also be some sort of factional re-alignment by Grace in the succession battle.

“Mahoka is accused of abusing party funds for factional programmes, while Sandi Moyo is accused of protecting Mahoka, among others.

“Some people want the two out after claims surfaced that Sandi Moyo was overheard arguing she would not attend Grace’s rallies because they are meant to destroy the party.”

Nyamupinga could neither deny nor confirm that she moved a motion that led to action against the two.

“I do not speak on behalf of the party because I am only a provincial chairperson,” she said.

Mahoka confirmed an executive meeting of the women’s league was held, but said the Grace-led organ had no powers to discipline Sandi Moyo.

“I have no idea about anyone being expelled or removed from a position,” she said.

“We did not hold a meeting at night, but I know we held a meeting of the women’s league’s top 10 to discuss national issues.

“Sandi Moyo is an appointee of the politburo and has a great relationship with the First Lady. She cannot be removed by anyone.”

The legislator, who ruffled feathers in Zanu PF last year, when she publicly accused Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa of promoting factionalism, said she did not abuse party funds.

“I am as clean as Bob (President Robert Mugabe) and no amount of mudslinging will stick,” she said. “I am not moved.”

Sandi Moyo was not reachable for comment over the past two days. Sources said Mugabe was against the decision to fire Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

“The President was and is still against the idea and the politburo will likely reverse it, but the mere fact that Grace has attempted it points to something brewing,” a source said.

The two have been Grace’s most outspoken backers since she entered politics in 2014 before she was elevated to lead the women’s league. – Newsday