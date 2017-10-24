Grace Donates 3,000 Chicks

The First Lady, Grace Mugabe’s chicken rearing project is set to kick off in all nine districts of Mashonaland East Province after the province received 3 000 broiler chicks.

It was pomp and fanfare at the Zanu PF provincial offices in Marondera as women from Mashonaland East received 3 000 chicks from Dr Mugabe’s poultry project.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Guest of Honour at the event, Zanu PF Women’s League’s National Secretary for Administration, Letina Undenge praised the First Lady for the women empowerment project and urged beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge they acquired during the training workshops.

Undenge also told the gathering that the Women’s League will at the December congress re-affirm the candidature of President Robert Mugabe in next year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu PF committee member Felistas Muranda and Mashonaland East Provincial Chairwoman Mary Jonasi urged the women to be united and work together in their communities for the success of the project.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to ZBC News praised the First Lady for the generous donation.

The event was also attended by the party’s Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson, Benard Makokova and Provincial Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Mutsvairo. – state media