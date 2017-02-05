Grace’s ex-Hubby Goreraza And Son Haunt Her Political Career

First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son from her first marriage is involved in yet another scandal, while his father Stanely is going to town writing all sorts in a bid to destroy her political career.

Goreraza runs a Facebook page he has dedicated to attacking Grace and President Robert Mugabe.

It is reported that a Kadoma-based gold-rich Tolrose Mining (Pvt) Ltd, which has links to first lady Grace Mugabe’s son has been sued by Zesa over a $165 433 electricity debt.

The mine, whose ownership wrangle between prominent businessmen Jameson Rushwaya and Patterson Timba left a trail of destruction and deaths, was taken to court by Zesa’s subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) in December last year under case number 12334/16.

The power utility cited only the gold mine, leaving out the directors’ names, which is usually the case in matters involving privately-owned entities.

According to the summons, sometime in 2013, Tolrose mine almost collapsed after it was taken over by Grace’s son Russell Goreraza who claimed to have bought shares from Timba, resulting in Rushwaya being kicked out.

The takeover of the gold mine at one time turned violent after workers and labour leaders were allegedly assaulted by suspected state security agents and some suspected overzealous Zanu PF-aligned youths.

Regarding the current lawsuit, the mine has since entered an appearance to defend itself from the claims by the power utility when the matter is set down for a hearing.

In its declaration, Zetdc said: “In accordance with the electricity Act and terms and conditions fixed in the plaintiff’s [Zetdc] license, the plaintiff connected the defendant [Tolrose] for the purpose of receiving a supply of electricity and supplied the defendant with electricity at its premises, Blagdon Extension.

“In terms of the billing structure, all invoices amounts were due and payable at the end of each month.

“The defendant was supplied with electricity and the plaintiff also charged interest on outstanding amounts at the rate of 0,4% per month. An amount of $165 433, 83 is outstanding,” it said.

“Despite several demands, the defendant has failed and/or neglected to pay the outstanding amount as claimed by the plaintiff.”

Tolrose Mine reportedly has 19 registered gold claims on Blagdon Farm Extension 2 known as Glencairn Mine and of these, only one claim was being exploited, according to informed sources.

In 2010, Kadoma Magistrates Court issued a co-existence order compelling Timba, who had just fallen from grace after the collapse of his First Mutual Ltd to work together with Rushwaya while all gold they produced was being deposited with Fidelity Printers.

Gold remains underground at Tolrose due to political intervention and suspected greed, collapsing a promising investment venture with the potential of changing the face of the gold-mining town of Kadoma.- Standard