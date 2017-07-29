Grace Humiliates George Charamba: “You’re Below Kasukuwere!” | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has humiliated the pro Mnangagwa Presidential spokesman, George Charamba, telling him in front of everyone to stop fighting ministers. She mentioned Kasukuwere in particular, soon afterwards.

Speaking at the Chinhoyi rally, Grace went further to say Charamba’s position is far below ministers, an apparent reference to Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo, later pointing to Kasukuwere in particular.

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Charamba was told, “I respect you as a prolific writer, I knew you when you were still not what you are today and when I was not yet what I am now. You are the Presidential Spokesperson and what we don’t want is to see articles in the newspapers targeted at particular individuals. George iwe uripasi pema minister, hauna right yekupindurana nema minister. Kana vataura newe, go to the President and tell him.”

Grace added saying after demonstrations against Sarah Mahoka and Eunice Sandi Moyo, there were more demonstrations against National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere. No one has the right to remove a person appointed by the President. We have been queit for a long time. Varume kana musingawirirani, garai pasi mutaurirane.

Grace said she is a mother and will always offer counsel as a mother. She says at one time, she received a call asking her to join in street marches to remove Vice President Mnangagwa and ‘I told him (VP Mnangagwa). I felt that participating in such marches is an insult to the President. If anyone feels they are not happy with what is being done by the a person appointed by the President, just like the Vice Presidents, they must approach the President. – ZimEye