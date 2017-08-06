Grace Is Right Mugabe Must Name Successor

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday said the First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe is right in imploring President Mugabe to name his successor “to avoid leaving the country in problems” when he eventually retires.

At a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, VP Mphoko said: “The First Lady is right. The President should be part of the solution to problems going on in the country with regards to who will succeed him. He should do it well and quietly through the structures. He knows how to do it. He is mature and will do it well.”

VP Mphoko said there was no room for tribalism in the party leadership.

“If you think the President is there because he is Zezuru, then you are lost. He is there because he is a leader, so was VP Nkomo. We now have people who are saying since the President is Zezuru, the next President should be Karanga.

“We never fought for that. That is wrong. Those who are pushing this agenda are lost; we will follow what we have always been doing.

“We do not work on tribal grounds. Those who want the Presidency based on whether they are Karanga, Ndebele or Vhitori can go to hell!”

The VP also reprimanded Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube for supporting veterans led by Christopher Mutsvangwa.

“Tshinga, you are right, but do not include (Victor) Matemadanda and Mutsvangwa in your issues. If you lean on those two, you will fall for sure. We want those two to come for dialogue, but if they do not want, do not force them. Let them be.

“We cannot support people to do this; just like Mutsvangwa and Matemadanda. So, I encourage you,Tshinga, to panel beat your issues regarding these two people. You are one of us, together with Mlala. Fix these things now and do not get lost.”

Molly Mpofu, Eva Bitu and Angeline Masuku were not spared the VP’s chastisement.

“Take my reprimand with maturity. I am not belittling you, Molly, and others. Let us mould the party. We have heard many complaints, especially about Bitu. This should stop. Mashaba (Elifasi), however, is lost. Let him be. Those who want dialogue should come through. We are there to listen to them. Do the right thing.”

VP Mphoko said people should desist from saying he and Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa have “followers”.

“I have no people. There are no people who belong or support me. People are behind the President. VP Mnangagwa does not have people, too. We should stop this allocation of people to the two VPs.

“We all belong to the President; the late Nkomo, JZ Moyo and so on.”

He also said, “Well done, Bulawayo, for not denouncing (National Political Commissar) Kasukuwere.

‘‘Thumbs up on that one. You never made noise or demonstrated against him like what other provinces did. They tried and failed to remove Kasukuwere.” state media