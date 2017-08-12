GRACE MISSING: Mugabe Clarifies,”My Wife Has Gone To South Africa For Medical Checkup”

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe has clarified speculation on the whereabouts of his controversial outspoken wife, saying that she has traveled to South Africa for medical checkup after the accident she suffered several weeks ago.

Grace’s absence comes at a time that a highly political volatile document presented to Cabinet by Prof. Jonathan Moyo exposing the links behind the Blue Ocean strategy document which allegedly exposes Emmerson Mnangagwa’s plans to take over Zanu PF and replace President Mugabe is now a subject of public scrutiny and debate.

Grace The VP’s arch enemy caused a storm in the ruling Zanu PF party at the last youth interface rally in Chinhoyi after she publicly humiliated Mugabe’s long time spokesman George Charamba (Lacoste faction), including taking a swipe at Mnangagwa.

Said Grace in Chinhoyi: “George, you are below ministers and you have no right to insult ministers. If you feel you have been abused by a minister, you should report to the President.” Blowing the bubble of a man many thought was a powerful force in both Zanu PF and government.

Grace’s tongue lashing added drama to the ongoing succession battle to replace her husband Robert, disappointing many who were waiting to see who today in Matebeleland South would be next in her firing line.