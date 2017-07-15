Grace Mugabe Accident Fresh Details Emerge

President Mugabe returned yesterday morning from a routine medical check-up in Singapore, but the arrival was with not without incident as First Lady, Grace Mugabe suffered a minor ankle injury at the Harare International Airport.

Grace had accompanied her husband to Singapore, where the Head of State and Government receives spcecialised eye treatment, and on arrival back home they were met by Vice-President’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Cabinet ministers and senior civil servants, and service chiefs.

The freak incident occured when the First Couple’s chauffeur set the vehicle in motion before the First Lady had properly settled in.

The sudden movement of the vehicle saw Amai Mugabe withdraw her foot from the car, and as she lost her balance, one shoe came off and was run over by a rear wheel.

In a statement yesterday, Presidential Press Secretary Mr George Charamba said Amai Mugabe had been treated at a local hospital and was discharged.

“First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, suffered some soft tissue bruising on the right ankle as a result of a freak car incident at the Harare International Airport early this morning. The incident happened as the First Couple, which had just alighted from an overseas trip, was about to leave the Harare International Airport for the Residence.

“The First Lady was taken to local facilities where doctors examined and treated the bruise. “The examining doctors confirmed that she suffered no major injury.

“At the time of her discharge, which was about an hour later, she complained of pain from the hurt ankle.

“His Excellency the President, accompanied by Mr (Simba) and Mrs (Bona) Chikore, was with the First Lady throughout the examination, treatment and subsequent discharge. The First Lady is recovering at home.”

Meanwhile, a motorcycle outrider with the Presidential motorcade suffered a fractured arm after crashing into a nIsuzu pick-up truck along Airport Road while escorting the First Family from Harare International Airport yesterday morning.

No civilian harm was reported and the police officer is expected to make a full recovery. – state media