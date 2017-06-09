Grace Mugabe Allies Refuse To Be Pushed Out

Addressing service chiefs, government officials, Zanu PF youths at a preparatory meeting in Mutare on Tuesday ahead of President Robert Mugabe visit on June 16, Chimene addressed Undenge as the provincial chairman and gave him the platform to address the indaba.Deputy provincial chairman Joseph Mujati said it was wrong for Chimene to attempt to smuggle Undenge into the leadership structures when his case has not yet been cleared by the politburo.

‘’Our position still remains the same, we are waiting for guidance from the highest authority, and inviting Undenge who is on suspension is illegal, that’s legitimising a position that is illegal,’’ said Mujati who declared himself acting chairperson.

“Affording Comrade Undenge a platform to make any address as chairman is aiding a misrepresentation. The official position remains that there is in existence a vote of no confidence passed on Comrade Undenge by the appropriate organ on the 21st of April,” he said.

“There is a party process in motion at the moment for the relevant body to convene and deliberate on issue followings which a binding determination will be communicated to the Province through the rightful party channels.

Attempts to circumvent the process are unfortunate but remain however felonious,” he added.

Mujati’s sentiments were also echoed by several party leaders opposed to Undenge’s leadership.

Contacted for comment, Chimene was coy over the matter saying she was not at liberty to discuss internal party issues in the media.

Undenge was booted by the provincial executive committee in April on allegations of incompetence and forming parallel structures in the province.

Zanu PF Manicaland secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera and youth leader Mubuso Chinguno were not available for comment.- Newsday