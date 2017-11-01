Grace Mugabe Ally Arrested For Stealing Government Donated Agric Inputs

By Staff Reporter-A Zanu-PF Hwange West women’s league top official has been arrested for allegedly stealing government-sourced agricultural inputs.

Beauty Moyo, the party’s vice women’s league chair, stole 26 bags of fertilizer and 20 bags of maize seeds which were supposed to distributed among needy villagers.

Police arrested her after receiving information that she had the inputs stashed in her house.

Hwange’s Mpumelelo village head, Gilbert Ncube, confirmed Moyo’s arrest.

“ She denied people those handouts last week and at the weekend, there was a villager who was thatching her homestead who saw the handouts piled in the house and immediately blew the whistle to other villagers who went to report,” said the village head.

“We are coming from the police to give our statements, but when the police picked her, a big lorry also came to pick the inputs. It was a lot and we are still shocked because many people were denied, yet she forged some of the names of beneficiaries for her benefit, while some were not even known in the village,” he said.