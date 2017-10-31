PICTURE: “Wicknell With Stinking Worms Inside His Brain”

– At a time when the Gwanda solar project for which he swindled over $5million of government cash, has 2 years later not had a single solar working panel installed, Wicknell Chivayo poses in a flashing picture with a 8 pairs of shoes he has deliberately splattered on top of his kitchen table – the shoes he bought using state money stolen from the backside – there is perhaps no better way of one exposing themself. –

By Staff Reporter-Grace Mugabe ally and bogus Harare businessman,Wicknell Chivayo has received a backlash on social media after posting a picture of himself with eight pairs of shoes displayed on a kitchen table.

The picture was captioned: “If someone tells you that you have enough shoes, stop talking to them . . . You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life!!!”

