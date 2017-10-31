PICTURE: “Wicknell With Stinking Worms Inside His Brain”

– At a time when the Gwanda solar project for which he swindled over $5million of government cash, has 2 years later not had a single solar working panel installed, Wicknell Chivayo poses in a flashing picture with a 8 pairs of shoes he has deliberately splattered on top of his kitchen table – the shoes he bought using state money stolen from the backside – there is perhaps no better way of one exposing themself. – 

By Staff Reporter-Grace Mugabe ally and bogus Harare businessman,Wicknell Chivayo has received a backlash on social media after posting a picture of himself with eight pairs of shoes displayed on a kitchen table.

The picture was captioned: “If someone tells you that you have enough shoes, stop talking to them . . . You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life!!!”

If someone tells you that you have enough shoes, STOP TALKING TO THEM….You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life!!!!

  • dako

    Dont worry Wicky , better pray the vampire party stays in power , you will tell us where our diamonds went , oh and that 5 million for that project we want it back . Dont worry you are still very young you have plenty more years to loof forward to in Chikurubi. by the way you know what those guys do to fat bitches like you , up the ass damit