GRACE MUGABE ASSAULT: Engels Blows Out, “I’m Not Dating Chatunga And I Am Not A Hooker”

Staff Reporter | The 20 year old beauty, Gabriella Engels, attacked by First Lady Grace Mugabe last weekend opens up and speaks for the first time on the ordeal.

Engels speaks from Johannesburg to a South African radio station, reveals that she had just met one of Grace’s sons on the Saturday prior to the Sunday fracas ” I met him for the first time, I didn’t even meet the other brother. I had no clue who this woman was, she started beating me. I did not know Bellarmine was Mugabe’s son, I only found out later.”

Asked if she had made a case Engels says she did, explaining that South African police were very helpful to her.

Asked if she is receiving counselling Engels said she just wanted to be with her family. ” I’m a bit traumatised and I am not ready to go out to the public yet. There is a rumour going round saying I am dating one of the Mugabe brothers I am not. Another thing I am not a hooker.”

Engels explains that she met Chatunga through a mutual friend. Grace Mugabe will be appearing in court shortly over the matter.