Grace Mugabe Attacked In New Song

Kwekwe human rights defender Emmanuel Nkosilathi Moyo has released a debut single song, Musadherere Povo, which allegedly takes a jibe at First Lady Grace Mugabe for suggesting that even if President Robert Mugabe, dies his corpse will win elections.

Grace told a Zanu PF rally in Buhera last month that even if Mugabe were to die, his corpse could be fielded as the party’s presidential candidate and still win the 2018 elections.

Without directly mentioning her name, Moyo implores Mugabe’s wife not to take people for granted by suggesting that her husband can rule the country from the grave.

In the song, Moyo says Grace should not underestimate the power of the people by suggesting that the corpse of her husband would win an election. The song with a reggae beat, released this week and available on YouTube, has so far attracted more than 100 views. It is also available on SoundCloud. In the song, Moyo also expresses surprise that Grace says there are no proper candidates to succeed Mugabe in Zanu PF, yet there are many people who could take over from her husband. Moyo also warns Grace not to insult Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. The song says a crocodile can close its eyes, but that does not mean it has fallen asleep as it can spring any time and attack, which could be referring to Mnangagwa, whose moniker is Ngwena (crocodile). Referring to Tsvangirai’s totem, he says Save is a big river, in which a king once drowned adding that it is a sign that Mugabe is not invincible. “I composed the song after watching her (Grace) rally in Buhera where she said even if Mugabe passes on, his corpse will win an election,” Moyo said. Early this year, Moyo released another song in which he implores Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to respect people and not pretend bond notes are money. – Newsday