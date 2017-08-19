GRACE MUGABE BREAKING NEWS – Harare Blocks South African Airways Plane

LIVE BLAST video update – refresh to watch.

Staff Reporter| As the diplomatic shove-off between Harare and Pretoria appeared to continue over the Grace Mugabe alleged assault matter, the countries’ two national air airports have become a war front blocking each other, ZimEye can reveal.

South Africa passengers are currently (at 10am Saturday) stranded at Harare international airport having been made to wait for over 3 hours and then ordered off the South African Airways SA 025 flight for Johannesburg. Coincidentally Johannesburg is the very same city of hot controversy where First Lady Grace Mugabe allegedly assaulted a female citizen in Jo-burg’s Sandton surbub last Sunday.

Passengers on the #SAA flight due to leave #Harare for #Jozi have now been ordered off the flight having sat on the plane for 3 hours!! — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) August 19, 2017

SAA early Saturday confirmed that the aircraft has been blocked.

SAA’s spokesperson Tlali Tlali announced that authorities in Harare are yet to give the green light for operations to return to normal.

SAA has since apologised to the affected passengers for the inconvenience.

Yesterday the South African Civil Aviation Authorities grounded all Air Zimbabwe planes allegedly because the airliner had not renewed its operational licence.

The grounding of the planes coincided with a planned hasty departure from South Africa of Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe who is facing prosecution for assaulting a South African young lady who she found in her son’s hotel room on Sunday.

Grace Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity on the charges by the South African government and given leave to depart the country after being held hostage by the country’s authorities for over 4 days. – ZimEye