GRACE MUGABE BREAKING NEWS: Prosecutor Who Jailed Pistorius Shoves In

The Private Prosecutor who humiliated athlete Oscar Pistorius, Gerrie Nel moves in to assist the alleged Grace Mugabe victim, Gabriella Engels today.

Nel is one of South Africa’s top criminal prosecutors and he recently successfully got former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi jailed for corruption and also the Paralympian Pistorius for murder.

This comes as some Zim lawyers however cast doubts on Grace Mugabe’s legal vulnerabilities. A UK based lawyer last night told ZimEye.com of his belief that chances of legal misfortune are very low saying the present facts even suggest she is innocent of the very allegation. SEE VIDEO:

The South African Police Service, SAPS yesterday announced that Mrs Mugabe is seeking diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting the 20-year old, Engels, a female friend of her son, Chatunga’s on Sunday night.

The alleged assault had taken place at the Capital 20 West in Sandton. The alleged victim Gabriella Engels‚ said Mugabe had beat her with an electrical extension cord and opened a case of assault against Mugabe on Monday.

Nel will announce how he plans to intervene this afternoon as AfriForum issued a media screamer stating: “Advocate Nel will announce at the conference what steps will be taken to support Ms Engels.”

When he began his new job under the helm of the civil society group AfriForum in February – heading a private prosecutions team intended to bring justice to South Africa’s political and economic untouchables – Nel said he firmly believes in the South African justice system and this is a way of assisting the National Prosecuting Authority.

He said it would not attempt to be a parallel justice system – it is a team that would only pick up cases which the NPA selects not to prosecute.

Late last month‚ The Times reported AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit had two potential cases in its sights.

The group’s CEO‚ Kallie Kriel‚ confirmed that the tenacious Nel’s unit was preparing to pursue a criminal as well as a corruption case for private prosecution.

Kriel said they were putting a lot of effort into preparing the cases‚ with an announcement planned in the next three months. – Timeslive/Additional reporting ZimEye