Grace Mugabe Brings Boxer Manyuchi To Zanu PF Fight

Staff Reporter | The First Lady, Grace Mugabe has brought boxing champion Charles Manyuchi into Zanu PF factional fights.

Mugabe called for an end to factionalism and fighting among members in Zanu PF, saying it is one weakness the party is currently facing.

Speaking during a Presidential Youth Interface at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera today, Mugabe said, “We want peace for development. Those who are obsessed with fighting, please go and challenge the likes of [Charles] Manyuchi,”

She urged Zanu PF party members to self introspect to strengthen the party heading into 2018 general elections.

The state media reports that Mugabe said there is need for a SWOT analysis which will help the party consolidate its strengths, strike on opportunities and address weaknesses.

She quickly urged the party to pounce on an opportunity provided by divisions in opposition parties, to lure opposition supporters back to the ruling party.

After revelations that most roads were tarred in Marondera in preparation for President Robert Mugabe’s visit, Mugabe said leaders should always work hard in ensuring service delivery to the people.

“It is not good that roads are refurbished whenever the President is coming to an area, roads should be in good shape all the time,” she said.

Mugabe said social media is another opportunity for the party if used well.

She reprimanded members who use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to settle personal scores and insult leaders.