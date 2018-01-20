Grace Mugabe Car Accident Witness Speaks

The witness to Grace Mugabe’s son car accident has narrated to ZimEye what he saw during the accident that has been dubbed the most ‘expensive’ accident.

According the Oarabile Tebagano the accident happened just around 10 pm.

Three cars were involved in the accident, which according to the eye witness could have been caused by a speeding Corrolla that failed to avoid cows that were crossing the road.

‘The Corrolla was speeding and tried to avoid cows on the road. The Corrolla driver ended up hitting both cars, the Porsche panamera with South Africa number plate and Range Rover with personalized number plate.

The Corrolla had Botswana number plate and belonged to a company called Pelican Moving.

Grace Mugabe son Russel Goreraza had crossed to Botswana on Friday en-route to South Africa

BOTSWANA BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe's Cars In Accident At 10pm BOTSWANA BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe's Cars In Accident At 10pm Posted by ZimEye on Friday, January 19, 2018