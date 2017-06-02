Grace Mugabe Caught In Vehicle ‘Smuggling’ Scam

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe’s (pictured) benefactor and top Zanu PF official, Jimayi Muduvuri is reportedly being investigated for smuggling four vehicles into the country and donating them to Mazowe Orphanage Home run by the First Family.

The Kadoma businessman accused his Zanu PF rivals of cooking up the smuggling allegations to tarnish his and the Mugabes’ images.

“This is politics at play here, my brother. People are trying to drag my name and that of the First Lady into the mud,” he said.

Muduvuri singled out Munyaradzi Shoko, political commissar of the Zanu PF-aligned Children of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association, of spreading falsehoods about the donated cars.

“Munyaradzi Shoko is a loudmouthed youth. Recently, he called me during the wee hours of the night, accusing me of donating stolen cars from South Africa to the First Lady,” he said.

“What I want to tell him and his handlers is that he must bring evidence to prove his wild allegations.

“Let me be clear. These vehicles were bought here and not this nonsense that some youths, particularly one Munyaradzi Shoko, are alleging. I know he is being used and trying to blackmail me.”

Muduvuri said before State security agents visited him over the vehicles issue, Shoko called and accused him of working against Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

“He made a hell lot of allegations against me; unfounded allegations that I donated stolen vehicles to the First Lady and that I was plotting to remove the President. All these are lies,” he said.

But Shoko denied ever denouncing the businessman.

“I did not attack him. In fact, it is he who called me saying I was attacking him on social media,” he said.

“But I only commented on a (Facebook) post, which alleged that (State residences director, Innocent) Tizora had paid some people to fight the President. I said if that was true, we must fight him (Tizora).”

Muduvuri is renowned for being a key financier of the First Lady’s programmes and was said to have been instrumental in funding a campaign for the recent ouster of Zanu women’s league deputy secretary, Eunice Sandi Moyo and treasurer, Sarah Mahoka.

Tizora, who is reportedly close to the First Family, was not reachable for comment yesterday.-Newsday