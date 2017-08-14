VIDEO: Grace Mugabe Chased Out Of Hotel? Who Assaulted Who?

Join Oluhle Sibanda on ZimEye LIVE give an analysis of the First Lady Grace Mugabe assault report. We are also getting reports that Garnett Basson‚ CEO of The Capital hotel

group‚ where the assault took place‚ said there was an incident that prompted management to ask guests to leave the hotel. “What happened in the hotel room‚ I don’t have a comment on … I can’t disclose the name. We did have guests removed from the premises due to a scenario where we thought it was not good for them to stay

there.”

This is after posts by Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ went viral on social media claiming that she was assaulted by Mugabe’s wife at a Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ hotel around 9pm on Sunday night after she went to visit the Zimbabwean president’s two sons.

Oluhle assesses the evidence at home who is wrong the 20 year old or Mrs Mugabe?

