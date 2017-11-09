Grace Mugabe Could Actually Be Tsvangirai’s Friend, Window & Bridge | EXPOSED – THE GRACE WINDOW

A Correspondent| No matter her character failures, First Lady Grace Mugabe could be Zimbabwe’s only hope to transition itself from the diabolic oppression of citizens by the nation’s socially “detested” War Veterans, analysts have said.

For 37 years, war veterans have been named as the alleged main culprits blocking Zimbabwe’s growth from baby (post Rhodesian) status to full independence – a nation whose citizens enjoy the fruits of majority rule.

The "Grace Mugabe Window" breakthrough concept was first promulgated by analysts speaking to ZimEye.com at the weekend.

This could be MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s only bridge and hope if Mrs Mugabe’s first name, “grace” a term describing “what you don’t deserve is now yours!,” proves to be real in practice.

Yes, she has character flaws, but even if reform takes time under a Grace Mugabe Presidency, social change could certainly come because Mrs Mugabe represents more the younger generation (the G40) than the old and archaic, she is one of us, analysts said.

Yesterday, war veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda was engaged in a fiery exchange with UK based academic Nkululeko Sibanda the latter who told him he represents a group of oppressors who must never be allowed near power.