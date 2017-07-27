Grace Mugabe Day Dreaming: ZanuPF Legal Secretariat

Staff Reporter | The ZANU PF Legal Affairs Secretariat has dismissed today’s declarations by First Lady Grace Mugabe that President Robert Mugabe has the right to hand pick and declare his own successor.

Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs in the ruling party Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said that the party’s constitution does not allow for President Mugabe to declare his own successor.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday evening, Mangwana said that the party’s constitution states that only the party’s congress held once every five years has the mandate to elect the President.

Mangwana dismissed claims made by the First Lady addressing the ZANU PF Women’s League conference in Harare that President Mugabe must immediately declare his successor which no one will contest.

Mangwana said that even President Mugabe himself gets elected by the Congress every five years.

According to tne ZANU PF constitution only if the sitting President dies while in office can an early congress to elect a successor be made.

In her speech, Grace Mugabe said that only her husband Mugabe has the right to declare his successor and his choice will never be opposed.

Many citizens reacted by taking to the social media to pour out their thoughts. Some even wondered on the relevance of an election process when such open demands could create a hand picked successor.