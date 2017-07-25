Grace Mugabe Declared Presidential Successor in ZANU Youth League Circular | BREAKING NEWS

…Her Excellency is the only person qualified to be the guardian of your legacy, and only a Mugabe can guide the nation in our founding philosophy of…

Staff Reporter| Members of the ZANU PF Youth League have declared President Robert Mugabe their life President and First Lady Grace Mugabe as her successor.

In a declaration widely circulated among party members and said to be earmarking at getting 500 000 signatures before being presented to Mugabe at the end of his ten youth interface rallies, the youths declare that they will never vote for anyone else to lead Zimbabwe other than a person from Robert Mugabe’s family.

The call is a tip of the iceberg of confirming long standing rumours that First Lady Grace Mugabe is positioning herself to take over from Mugabe with one of their sons also on the way to take over from her.

The circular which has fallen into the hands of ZimEye.com reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

The Youths declare before you and before God that you are our leader until He decides He wants you at His side in Heaven; then we will honour His and your signs that you have chosen Her Excellency Dr Grace Mugabe to be our new Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Her Excellency is the only person qualified to be the guardian of your legacy, and only a Mugabe can guide the nation in our founding philosophy of Mugabeism – your gift to the people of Zimbabwe and the whole Africa.

We promise that we would not dare dishonour your legacy by electing anyone other than a Mugabe as our President.”

While the circular went aflame on Monday, a direct comment from either party spokesman, Simon Khaya-Moyo, or the Youth League secretariat could not be obtained at the time of writing.