GRACE MUGABE DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY: SA Parliament- MPs Demand Answers

Staff Reporter | South African opposition party The Democratic Alliance has made an urgent application for an inquiry into the government of South Africa’s reasons behind granting Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe immunity from trial on Assault charges raised against her by a 20 year old South African model.

The uncompromising opposition party on Sunday afternoon sent an urgent email to parliament demanding for an urgent inquiry into how Mrs Mugabe left the country in the night in a hurry following a quick immunity declaration by the Home Affairs Ministry.

“We are demanding an immediate Parliamentary inquiry into government’s complicity in allowing Grace Mugabe to flee the country in the dead of night to avoid criminal prosecution,” reads the opposition party’s e-mail made available to ZimEye.com by sources within the party.

ZimEye.com further understand that the opposition party challenged the ruling African National Congress’ unilateral decision to grant Mugabe the immunity claiming that the ruling party can not be allowed to do as it pleases in running the affairs of the country.

“The ANC cannot simply be allowed to do exactly what it wants to protect their dodgy friends,” said the party.

“This government has no more legitimacy in the arena of international diplomacy and displays a total disregard for the rule of law.”

The opposition party is reportedly lobbying for private prosecution of the First Lady who assaulted the model who she found in the company of her sons in a Johannesburg Hotel last week.