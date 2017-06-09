Grace Mugabe Dismisses Troubled Chief Charumbira

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Chief Fortune Charumbira, who is being accused by members of his clan of using political influence to unfairly cling to the Charumbira Chieftainship, has run to the door of the First Lady Grace Mugabe for political protection.

Government sources told ZimEye.com Charumbira visited Mrs Mugabe, hoping to get political reprieve but the powerful First Lady snubbed him.

Fortune, who is the President of President of the Chiefs Council and a senator, is under pressure from his family members to relinquish the Charumbira Chieftainship throne after outliving his term of office.

Fainos Mihwa, one of the members of the Charumbira clan, wrote a letter to President Robert Mugabe claiming Fortune was ineligible for the Charumbira Chieftainship because his tenure had expired.

Mihwa further argued that Fortune should pave way for another family member to take over and run the show.

Stunned by the fact that a government delegation was mandated to look into the matter, Fortune panicked and went to Mrs Mugabe pleading with her to shield him.

“The First Lady told Fortune she was not in a position to help him since the matter had nothing to do with the Women’s League. He was also told to wait for the report from the government delegation tasked to work on the issue, ” claimed a government official.

Fortune is being sacrificed because of his direct link to Team Lacoste, party sources have pointed out.

Charumbira’s supporters threatened to beat up government officials who presided over a heated meeting held at Charumbira Business Centre last Wednesday.

Although Charumbira could not be reached for a comment on the matter, sources said he was desperate to cling to the chieftainship. He is not the only one.