Grace Mugabe Drops Mnangwgwa Ally

Aliginia Samson, a Zanu PF national executive member of the Women’s League and deputy secretary for administration has lost her position in that top decision-making body after she made a fatal move to resign so that she could contest for the position of chairperson for Masvingo Women’s League.

The party later decided to stop the elections to choose the chairperson for Masvingo but the Secretary for Women Affairs in the party, Grace Mugabe went ahead and accepted Samson’s resignation. This means that she is now an ordinary card member as she is neither a national executive member nor the chairwoman for Masvingo.

Samson who is believed to be a Mnangagwa loyalist wanted to challenge current provincial chairlady Veronica Makonese who is believed to be G40, a Zanu PF faction that is understood to be loyal to Grace Mugabe.

Masvingo Women`s League Chairperson Veronica Makonese confirmed the development and said she received a letter from Grace Mugabe which accepted Samson’s resignation.

“I received a letter from head office to the effect that Samson`s resignation was approved by the national executive which means she is now a card carrying member. She was my boss as Deputy Secretary for Administration in the national executive but she chose to challenge me and it’s like leaving university to go to grade 7. I am yet to submit the letter at the provincial office,” said Makonese.

Samson said she is just seeing the letter on social media. She said she is still a member of the national executive until the time she will be formally served with the letter. She also said the youth and women`s league elections were aborted so her resignation is void.

The letter dated 27 June and seen by The Mirror was signed by the First Lady Grace Mugabe who is the Secretary for Women`s Affairs. It informs Samson that her resignation from the Deputy Administration post was accepted and efforts to fill the post were going ahead.- masvingo mirror

