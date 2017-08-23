Grace Mugabe, Engels Assault And The Mnangagwa Connection, “VP Had A Meeting With Afriforum Farmers, Revealed A Week Before Hotel Attack”

– A week before Engels was attacked.

– Promised $1,bn cash funds by white farmers, VP’s own revelations

– Mnangagwa a smart person.

Shyleen Mtandwa | In a new twist to the ongoing saga involving First Lady Grace Mugabe and a South African model Gabriella Engels, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name has now been linked to the group sponsoring the latter’s legal fight against Mugabe.

Mnangagwa himself a week before Engels was allegedly attacked this month, revealed he had a meeting with the Afriforum farmers and was promised funds. CONTINUE READING

GONO EXPLODES I'LL CREATE 2,2 MILLION JOBS IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? GONO PROMISES TO CREATE 2,2 MILLION JOBS Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Jonathan Moyo, has made the Mnangagwa link to the group of dispossessed white farmers based in South Africa on his twitter account.

AfriForum is assisting the group of white farmers led by Ben Freeth, spokesman for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal Rights Watch, who say President Robert Mugabe’s government is in contempt of a 2008 judgment that they should be compensated. This group seems to have gained new energy from the Engels case which has attracted much media attention with relentless attacks against the First Lady, saying over the weekend they will fight for Engels to get justice, while resuscitating the farm compensation claims.

However, Moyo brings back to memory on his twitter account Mnangagwa’s visit to South Africa where he met the same group of farmers, was promised investment deals summing up to $1bn and in the VP’s own words as quoted in the state media, the farmers said; “…yes, let’s forget about the past when you chased us from the farms. They have the funds and this is what they are offering to do. We are looking at the Ministry of Energy to say what do you say to this offer,” Mnangagwa said.

Wrote Moyo on twitter, “Rhodie cat out of the bag: @ afriforum says it’ll fight for Zim & Engels until fight is won!”

Mnangagwa a smart person

New politician and APA party leader, Dr. Nkosana Moyo says Mnangagwa would be different from Mugabe (when he takes over). He recently made announcement on ZimEye’s LIVEBLAST program, “well, he is a different person for a start, and I think I have interacted with both President Mugabe and Mr Mnangagwa remember? So I am able to say first hand that these are two different human beings, and I think their take on life is not the same…I mean, that’s just normal, when President Mugabe dies, whoever comes up to run ZANU will run it differently and I think Mr Mnangagwa is a very smart person actually, I happen to know him personally.”

Attempts to get a comment from Mnangagwa were fruitless at the time of writing as his phone was unresponsive.