Grace Mugabe ex-Hubby Goreraza Speaks On Mnangagwa’s Criminal Murder Files

Stanely Goreraza |In today’s issue of my favorite Zimbabwean newspaper, The Zimbabwe Independent, there is a story in which the Zimbabwe Republic Police has put together a special unit to investigate crimes ranging from Corruption, murder and attempted murder allegedly committed by former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is alleged to have had four people murdered including a former girlfriend.

What does that say about the President himself if he hires murderers in his government? To pluck a murderer from his close associates to make him Vice-President, putting him very close to eventually becoming President of the republic.

Please don’t tell me Mnangagwa wasn’t vetted before being elevated to VP. Please don’t tell me the President did not know Mnangagwa was a corrupt murderer. And if the President keeps the company of murderers, what does that also say about him? Now the President pulls out Mnangagwas file because they fell out? If Mnangagwa had been loyal to the President till the end, would we have known Mnangagwa is a murderer? How many other murderers is the President protecting? A government of corrupt thieves and murderers. Is anyone surprised?