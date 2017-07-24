Grace Mugabe Exposes Witchcraft Works In Zanu PF

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has made stunning revelations after the car accident she was involved in days ago. Her leg was left crushed and she felt that the supernatural could be at play within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Grace explains her ordeal after she arrived from Singapore with her husband on that fateful day, attributing her survival to the Lord Almighty.

Said Grace, “Ndakatsikwa zvechokwadi nemotikari, makazongonzwa iri story, but ndakatsikwa zvechokwadi ndakambonzwa vanhu vachiti ndakambotsikwa nemota ndikamuka, it is a miracle kuti ndirikufamba. Zvakaitika. Saka ndozvandanga ndichiti ukanamata dzimwe nguwa unorwirwa. Kune vanosandudzira mhepo, mweya yerudzi. All that we must pray so that Mwari anenge anewe. That day ndakawona ruwoko rwaMwari.

(I seriously had my leg crushed by a car tyre. I believe some people are casting bad spirits against me but God is on my side)

In her narrative, Grace exposes the demonic at play that there are people who delve in the spiritual world causing demonic spirits to rise and attack. Through her honest testimony she believes she was saved by God himself.

Top Zanu PF members are evoking all kinds of supernatural powers as the battle to succeed President Robert Mugabe intensifies. All are either fighting for survival in the political arena or are in need of the succession throne.

The quest for the throne has seen many spend sleepless nights in sangoma huts or on top of hills with prophets. It looks like a gold rush and no one wants to be left behind. Sadly, as they jostle each other to the point of invoking death on fellow contestants, there is only one spot at a time for Head of State.