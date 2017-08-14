Grace Mugabe Assault Eyewitnesses Silenced? LIVE BLAST

Join ZimEye LIVE BLAST discuss the Grace Mugabe weekend fiasco. Oluhle Sibanda goes into details of the reports with new information emerging that eyewitnesses are being silenced. Fear reigns supreme at the hotel the First Lady was involved in a fracas with a 20 year old beauty queen dating her son Chatunga, with callers telling ZimEye firstly that Grace will be protected by diplomatic immunity and secondly that the hotel is making efforts to silence all who witnessed the Sunday night fracas.

