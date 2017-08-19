GRACE MUGABE FRACAS: South African Airways Cancels Flights To Harare

Staff Reporter| As First Lady Grace Mugabe faces public humiliation in South Africa over an alleged assault incident last weekend, South African Airways (SAA) on Saturday cancelled all its flights to and from Zimbabwe. 

This was largely due to the retaliation airport sanctions imposed by Harare following a standoff.

What will this mean for future relations?

One of SAA’s jets was confirmed blocked by Harare on Saturday morning. This appeared to be in a retaliation of an incident where an Air Zimbabwe jet was blocked from flying in South Africa yesterday over a so called operating license.

  • Mina Makoti

    Vanhu makaita seiko imi. Munoti “First Lady Grace Mugabe faces public humiliation in South Africa over an alleged assault incident” kuti zviite sei. Grace Mugabe prevailed (sic) by virtue of diplomatic immunity! Hamuzvizivi here? She prevailed (sic)!