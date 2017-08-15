Grace Mugabe Hands Self Over To SA Police, Court Hearing 1 PM | BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING @MbalulaFikile confirms #GraceMugabe has handed herself over to @SAPoliceService & will appear Wynberg magistrate’s court at 1pm pic.twitter.com/RLNXr931Hj — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) August 15, 2017

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe has handed herself to the police and will appear in court at 1 PM, South Africa’s Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed.

The First Lady ZimEye can confirm will appear Wynberg magistrate court at 1pm.

Earlier reports had indicated that South African police were investigating an alleged assault by Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe on a woman staying at a Johannesburg hotel with Mugabe’s two sons.

Mugabe, 52, allegedly attacked Gabriella Engels, 20, with an extension cord, wounding her forehead and the back of her head.

“We are dealing with the matter and will get the full report,” police minister Fikile Mbalula told the local Eyewitness News agency. “If she came here with her diplomatic passport, she’ll have diplomatic immunity. This doesn’t mean she cannot be arrested.”

Pictures on social media appear to show Engels bleeding in Capital 20 West hotel in the upmarket district of Sandton.

