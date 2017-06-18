Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has never demanded to be President, political analyst, Kerina Mujati has said.

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017

Speaking in a LIVEBLAST discussion Sunday night, Miss Mujati said many things have been falsified against the First Lady’s reputation. The discussion was centred around revelations that of an attempted assassination of ZANU PF National Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere. Conjoined with the Kasukuwere matter were attacks on the First Lady. To this Mujati said she is surprised many of those attacking Mrs Mugabe are actually fellow women who yet have no substance.

The First Lady has never asked to be made President, said Mujati.

She also criticised the attacks on those “still attacking President Mugabe.”

“Mangoma was beaten in the presence of Tsvangirai, was that reported?,” asked Mujati. WATCH THE VIDEO:

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017