Grace Mugabe Has The Real “Power” Over Coward Mnangagwa MPs Told

Kerina Mujati | Yesterday they made Parliament their playground making noise for a coward (Emmerson Mnangagwa) they want to force on us to lead our nation after Gushungo. His loyalists, these busy bodies do no Gooders of our MPs the shameless bootlickers were demanding to know who Dr Amai (Grace Mugabe) was.

In short let me reminder these ignoramus deluded buffoons who think they can do as they please playing around their sexist and patronising mannerism on Dr Amai that indeed nothing has changed of who she is from being the 1st Lady and now she is the Secretary for Women’s League in Zanu PF and that puts her in the same league with you as a politician.

She cannot be Secretary of Women’s League if she was a “no brainer” as many are made to believe. In 2014 we saw Dr Amai’s entry into Politics those who thought they were simply going to use her for their agenda am sure were not prepared by her ascending on the throne as the Women’s League Secretary.

This role has become Dr Amai’s opium. She has emerged as a straight talking person who dare what is regarded taboo within the Party.

Nelson Chamisa should mind his MDC-T Party that is crumbling and the disaster of our Local Authorities. Where was he in 2014 to pause the question that appear as if they are clueless of who she is?

The same men and women who accuse Dr Amai of hijacking the People’s Party are the very same hypocrites who thought she was their doormat they would walk over and use at their own disposal yet the woman was ahead of their game and is giving them countless sleepless nights. The fact that she is leading the Women’s League it makes her a legitimate Politician and the fact that she has not yet declared her interest to run for any Parliamentary seat does not make her less politician.

Yes she spoke on behalf of the Women’s League as they feel it is right that the President disclose who his successor is. You thought you were to use her to purge Joice Mujuru and crew and the more you tasked her with your evil plans she realised her potential and capitalised on. We all saw that she delivered in that regard and Mujuru many were kicked out of the Party.

We cannot allow men in politics to use women and disrespect women in politics. When the Lacoste Faction were ululating and dancing kongonya clapping during her meet the people rallies it was okay as their threats were dealt with in public and now they don’t want the same to happen in their camp????

Hypocrites and double faced they are. If you accepted Mujuru and crew to be dealt in public why not your camp? What is special about your camp ? You created what you hate ….honestly give us a break. Dr Amai bhora mberi you are a Politician just like them do not be intimidated.

If they thought you were a kaput woman they would abuse for their agenda well done for what you have become. Is Mnangagwa such a coward that his mouth cannot tell us that he wants to be President other than the lies he told us on his press conference that he has no intentions as such? Let the man come out and declare his interests. Why are you pushing and making noise for a person who in his words told us he has no such ambitions? I would not make noise for such a man as indeed he has no faith in himself.

What cause would he serve on my behalf? What young generation interests would he serve for many of my generation as his Faction is still stuck up in the bushes of Chimoio whilst Zimbabwe needs to move on. The world is evolving, it is not these ignoramus factionalists in our Parliament that suffer, it is the plight of our people. If it was acceptable to purge Mujuru as such then Dr Amai bhora mberi…..ndimi maka zvitangira mega kuzviidza makarwe imi muri madzvinyu. Dr Amai varamba kushandiswa nemi. Zvaiwana ngwarati kuda kufurirwa. Handei nayo Mwenewazvo. Ndikoko #cdesistermwenewazvo#