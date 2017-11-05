Land Crook Mashayamombe Hijacks School Buses

By Staff Reporter-Zanu PF has ordered all Harare school heads to release school buses and ferry party supporters to Grace Mugabe’s Rufaro stadium rally.

Grace is on Sunday going to address members of the apostolic sect who she wants to manipulate to vote for Zanu PF in the next year’s elections.

Whenever the country has elections,Zanu PF approaches members of the apostolic sect and urge them to vote for the party.

Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamobe, on Friday asked Primary and Secondary education minister Lazarus Dokora to direct all school heads in Harare to release school buses and transport party supporters to Grace’s rally.

Schools have buses which were bought by parents under the Schools Development Committees (SDC).

Zanu PF has a propensity of abusing state and public resources.