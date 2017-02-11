Grace Mugabe Humiliation As Aides Are Thrown Out

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | The First Lady Grace Mugabe’s top aides in the Masvingo Province were thrown out of a Zanu PF closed door meeting in Mwenezi last weekend. The two, Jeppey Jaboon (Provincial Political Commissar) and Amasa Nhenjana (ousted provincial chairperson) were ejected from the closed door meeting held to vet party candidates ahead of the Mwenezi East by-election.

Party sources told ZimEye.com Nhenjana and Jaboon were thrown out of the crucial party meeting by reinstated chairperson Ezra Chadzamira and Gutu Central MP, Lovemore Matuke both strong members of the Team Lacoste Camp.

“Jaboon and Nhenjana were humiliated at the Mwenezi meeting.They were openly told they were not party of the invited officials,”said a party source. Jaboon later returned and pleaded with Chadzamira and Matuke to allow him to attend the meeting.

“Jaboon returned later and distanced himself from Nhenjana claiming Chadzamira’s reinstatement was above board.It practically means Jaboon has switched back to Team Lacoste. Remember Jaboon was a member of the Lacoste faction before joining G-40.He has performed another U-turn,”said a party official. Jaboon was not readily available for a comment on the matter. Zanu PF Provincial Secretary for Administration, Alois Baloyi said Chadzamira’s reinstatement was legitimate.

“It should be known that as a province we have made a decision .Everything was done properly.We respect the will of the people.We forwarded the details to the President last week,”said Baloyi.