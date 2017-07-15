Grace Mugabe Injured In Car Accident, Biker Dies On Spot | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | First lady Grace Mugabe has been injured in a car accident upon arrival from Singapore this morning, a biker died on the spot, ZimEye can reveal.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that Grace was slightly injured in what he (Charamba) described as a “freak car accident” which occurred as they were coming from the airport. Charamba also said that the veteran leader’s wife “suffered some soft tissue bruising on the right ankle” as a result of the car incident.

“The accident occurred as the First Family was about to leave the airport for the residence,” the state media reports.

It is reported that Grace was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for the bruises and discharged.

“At the time of her discharge, she complained of pain from the hurt ankle,” ZBC said, adding that Mugabe, his daughter and son-in-law, accompanied Grace to the hospital.

President Robert Mugabe returned home this morning after a week’s visit to Singapore for a routine medical checkup.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe.

More to follow…