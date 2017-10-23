GRACE MUGABE LATEST: Chikomba Now Has More Ministers Than Masvingo

In a show of power and influence, Chikomba which is home to First Lady Grace Mugabe and one of the smallest districts in the country got more posts in Cabinet compared to the whole of Masvingo Province following the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Chikomba which had one Cabinet Minister, Mike Bimha who is the first Lady’s cousin now has two after the appointment of Edgar Mbwembwe as the new Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry.

Chikomba has three seats in Parliament and Felix Mhona who is the MP for Chikomba Central is the only one who is not a Minister.

The district flexed its power and influence at an education and development celebration function hosted by Mike Bimha at Parugare Safaris and Lodges and attended by thousands of villagers just outside Chivhu on Saturday.

Among people from Mash East present at the function were the First Lady who told the crowd that Mike Bimha was her cousin as their late fathers were brothers, Minister of Defence Sydney Sekeramayi and the Minister of State for Mash East, Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Masvingo Province which has over the years had the least number of Cabinet Ministers now has only one full Cabinet Minister, Walter Mzembi who was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs at the reshuffle. Masvingo Province has 26 MPs compared to Chikomba’s three.

Josiah Hungwe, the only other Minister is a Minister of the less fashionable Psychomotor which for all intends and purpose is a department.

Gutu, Masvingo’s most populous district with five constituencies does not have a single Cabinet Minister so is Zaka, Bikita and Chiredzi districts which are all bigger than Chikomba. – Masvingo Mirror