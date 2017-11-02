Grace Mugabe Missing As Bob Touches Down

Own Correspondent| First Lady Grace Mugabe was missing today when her husband, Robert touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

It was not clear at the time of writing why Mrs MUgabe failed to travel with him.

Mugabe arrived for his 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally scheduled for Saturday. The President who was accompanied by the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development, Sithembiso Nyoni was met on arrival at the airport by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Eunice Sandi Moyo.

More follows –