PICTURES: Grace Mugabe Weeps Over Cde Chinx

Shyleen Mtandwa | First Lady Grace Mugabe earlier today joined the family and friends of the liberation war musician Dickson Chingaira, aka Cde Chinx, in mourning at his home.

Mai Mugabe who was dressed in black cut a sorrowful figure as she mourned the man, who weeks ago she visited as she officially handed over to the Chingaira family their new house.

Cde Chinx could make history by becoming the first musician to be declared a national hero. He succumbed to prostate cancer last Friday and died at the age of 62.