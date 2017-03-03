Grace Mugabe MPs Loot Her Hubby’s Rice

2

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | Controversial Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa has accused three Zanu PF MPs  aligned to First Lady Grace Mugabe of looting rice donated by President Robert Mugabe.

In response to calls by the Members of Parliament on Mugabe to fire her, Mahofa instead lashed out at Kalisto Gwanetsa (Chiredzi North), Denford Masiya (Chiredzi East) and Robert Mukwena (Chiredzi South)-accusing the trio of looting rice meant for the socially disadvantaged. All the three legislators are known G-40 members.

Mahofa’ s utterances come at a time the ruling party is grappling with internecine factional battles.
Addressing party supporters at a Zanu PF inter-district meeting Mahofa threatened to report the matter to the police. Mahofa further claimed she had overwhelming evidence to prove the three MPs stole the Presidential rice.

“We are giving them time to address the issue or else we will report the matter to the police. We will not tolerate such behaviour,” said Mahofa. Gwanetsa dismissed the allegations and said Mahofa was out of sync with reality. He said the rice was yet to be distributed. Masiya also described Mahofa’s threats as null and void.

Mahofa was incensed the caucus meeting held at Flamboyant Hotel.At the meeting,the MPs agreed they would call on Mugabe to dismiss Mahofa and Psychomotor Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe
.
“Mahofa is battling to expose the MPs who attacked her. Her comments epitomise the battle between G-40 and Team Lacoste,” said a party official.

  • TJINGABABILI

    IS HER HUBBY A RICE FARMER! OR IS IT DONATED RICE TO THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE!

  • Haiwawo

    Iga Mahofa takambohwa kuti akaba ma gift aBona emuchato. Ndipo paakazvohwara akagara ku hospital ku South Africa. Siyayi vanhu veChiredzi vambodya. Ku Masvingo makakwana kudhara.