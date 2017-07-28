Grace Mugabe Must Be Arrested Today, War Vets Blurt

GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! BREAKING NEWS – GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 27, 2017

Staff Reporter | War Vets have called for the arrest of First Lady Grace Mugabe, after she made calls for President Robert Mugabe to name a successor.

Responding to Grace’s calls for her husband to name a successor and assertions that his word is final in the matter, war vets said, if the law is to be applied equally Grace should be arrested, just like many before her who raised the same issues.

Mugabe doesn’t have final say on his successor, Zim not a dynasty, 1st lady is dreaming, we won’t allow that – Matemadanda – War Vets SG pic.twitter.com/JW4X8TFQCb — Povo News (@povonewsafrica) July 28, 2017

“Other people were arrested for saying exactly what they are saying, so if the law is applied, normally, equally, she must be arrested,” said Victor Matemadanda. He goes further to say, “What the First Lady was saying is that she is dreaming, or we are fast approaching a dynasty in a dictatorship type of leadership.” The war vets vow they will not allow a dynasty to take over.