Grace Mugabe Nemesis Arrested

War veterans’ leader Victor Matemadanda, First Lady Grace Mugabe’s nemesis has handed himself voluntarily to police yesterday, his lawyer said.

His lawyer Doug Coltart, said he had turned himself in at Harare Central Police Station in the morning.

He was still in police custody at the time of going to print, according to Coltart.

He is being charged for contravening Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) and also undermining the authority of or insulting the president as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the same law.

The war veterans’ association’s secretary-general wore a T-shirt whose words chided First Lady Grace Mugabe for failing in her parenting duties towards her children, Chatunga and Robert Junior.

“You can’t claim to be a mother to 14 million Zimbabweans when you are failing to mother your two boys,” was the core of the hard-punching message.

This comes as the first lady travelled to South Africa where she allegedly assaulted a young girl whom she found in the company of her sons.

The girl has posted pictures on social media showing wounds she sustained after she was allegedly beaten using an extension cable. She has horrendous injuries on her head, indications of what must have been a frenzied attack.

Two other girls were also allegedly attacked in the same incident. SA police want her to appear in court over the charges.

Matemadanda also launched a scathing attack on Grace during a press conference in Harare last week.

In the video that the police are now using to nail Matemadanda, he allegedly said that Grace cannot dream of leading Zimbabwe when she cannot control her two sons.

“We heard the first lady is doing this, no this is the second first lady our first lady is Sally. Our first lady helped us during the war. What worries us is that when Sally felt sick she didn’t go outside the country but some are getting treatment outside the country.

“Sally was a unifier ava vekuuruka uruka ava dancing at rally with (Zanu PF political commissar Saviour) Kasukuwere; taking everything to enrich herself, this is not good.

“Every time you will see her in Singapore, her children are misbehaving in South Africa, so do you think (George) Charamba is more stubborn than her children? So why did she do that to Charamba, we don’t like that,” said Matemadanda referring to the public dressing down of presidential spokesman George Charamba by Grace at a Chinhoyi rally recently. – Daily News