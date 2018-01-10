Grace Mugabe Nemesis Given Cde Chinx Status

The late notorious ZANU PF Bulawayo South Youth Chairman Magura Charumbira has been accorded a shocking Liberation Hero Status.

Charumbira’s status matches that which was disappointingly accorded to the late gallant liberation war fighter and singer Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira last year.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu advised government and ZANU PF structures in an official letter on Wednesday afternoon that the President Emerson Mnangagwa had accorded the notorious youth leader the status instructing government to start organising his burial arrangements.

The status which has is the second highest hero status honour after the National Hero status has traditionally been a reserve for liberation war fighters who may have missed the National Hero Status.

Charumbira who died at age 34 never participated in the liberation war as he was born 4 years after the end of the war leaving the status accorded to him controversial.

Charumbira died in a mysterious road accident on Monday which left several commentators suspecting that the notorious youth leader may have been murdered.

Charumbira shot to fame in November last year when he booed former First Lady Grace Mugabe at a rally in Bulawayo. ZANU PF sources who spoke to ZimEye.com claimed that Charumbira’s booing of the fiery Grace Mugabe was a heroic act of bravery which led him to being accorded the hero status.