Grace Mugabe Nemesis Remains Jailed

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda, accused of undermining the authority of the President and causing disaffection among members of the defence forces, remains in custody after the court threw out his freedom bid.

The court dismissed Matemadanda’s application for release on the basis of alleged over detention. It also threw out another request for the recusal of magistrate Mr Elisha Singano who is handling the matter.

The prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri applied to have Matemadanda further detained by the police on the basis that there were investigations to be conducted in Gokwe. The application was opposed by Matemadanda’s lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mr Singano dismissed the application. He said the police had ample time to conclude investigations before ordering that he be placed on remand. Ms Mukumbiri opposed bail and sought to have the matter rolled over to today for bail application as it was almost 7pm.

Mr Singano remanded Matemadanda in custody to today. This angered scores of war vets who had come in solidarity with Matemadanda.

They threatened to assault prosecutors Ms Mukumbiri and Ms Tatenda Murindagomo accusing them of “persecuting” Matemadanda. They hurled unprintable words at the two female prosecutors as they charged towards them.

The prosecutors had to scurry for cover. They locked themselves in their offices before they were escorted out of the court building by police.

It is the State’s case that during the period extending from July 29 to August 3, Matemadanda made a Press statement that had the effect of causing disaffection among the defence forces and undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

Ms Mtetwa wanted Mr Singano to recuse himself arguing that he was the one who dealt with the matter of Energy Mutodi, who is facing similar charges and ruled in favour of the State.

She argued that her client was likely to be treated the same way as Mutodi.- state media